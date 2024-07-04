Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

