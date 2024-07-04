Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 600,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.