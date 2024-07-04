Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $592.89. The company had a trading volume of 378,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,245. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

