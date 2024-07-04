Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after buying an additional 540,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. 781,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,451. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

