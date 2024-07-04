Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,889,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,579,000 after buying an additional 1,924,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $58.18. 1,090,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,753. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

