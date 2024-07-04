Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 8.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,110,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

