Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 1,303,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

