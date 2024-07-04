Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,171,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

