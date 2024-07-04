Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 1,506,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,201. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

