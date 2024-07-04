Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Whelan Financial’s 3rd Largest Position

Whelan Financial reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.4% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,325. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

