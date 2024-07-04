Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.58. 467,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,325. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

