Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.58. The stock had a trading volume of 467,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.