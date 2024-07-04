Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,422,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.63. The company has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

