Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $507.14. The firm has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

