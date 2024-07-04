Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 2,902,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.