Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

