Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $270.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

