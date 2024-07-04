Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 828,367 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.