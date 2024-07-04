Veery Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,720. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

