Veery Capital LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

