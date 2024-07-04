Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $231.22 million and $2.01 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12905316 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,571,591.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

