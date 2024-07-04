Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

WMB stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 3,176,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,086. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.