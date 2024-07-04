Veracity Capital LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

FIS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 1,287,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

