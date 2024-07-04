Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 1,416,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

