Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $681,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

