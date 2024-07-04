Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
IVW traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.