Veracity Capital LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 30.3% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 278,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.