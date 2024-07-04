Veracity Capital LLC Sells 892 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $554.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $554.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.42. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

