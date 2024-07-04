Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 656,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 254,235 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 6,653,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

