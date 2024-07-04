Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $24,025.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00599997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00119299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00037431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00273234 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00041652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,741,960 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

