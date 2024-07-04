Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,169.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.28. The stock had a trading volume of 708,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,356. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.