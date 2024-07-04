Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 595 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.56). Approximately 121,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 181,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.60).

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.74. The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

