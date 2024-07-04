Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Viking stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.