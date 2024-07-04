VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VFS. BTIG Research cut their target price on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.