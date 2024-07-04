Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Viridium Pacific Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.
Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile
Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viridium Pacific Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Viridium Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridium Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.