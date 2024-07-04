Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.81 ($28.83) and last traded at €26.81 ($28.83). Approximately 1,617,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.24 ($28.22).

Vonovia Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.