Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.10

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.10 ($16.24) and last traded at €15.10 ($16.24), with a volume of 64164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.10 ($16.24).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.64 and a 200-day moving average of €17.05.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

