Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.08 and last traded at $98.61. 5,029,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,798,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.