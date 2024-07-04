Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,098,247 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

