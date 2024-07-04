Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

WAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

