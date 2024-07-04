Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

WAY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

