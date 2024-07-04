Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

