Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 2,498,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,508. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

