Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 6,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 1,266,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

