Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 5,724 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 3.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 115,480 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

