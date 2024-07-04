WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 661,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,339,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 422,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

