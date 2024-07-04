WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 57.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

