Wealthstar Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 4,755,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.