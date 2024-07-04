Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 279.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 235,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

