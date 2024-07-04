Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522,186 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $12,591,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

